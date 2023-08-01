Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|17
|10
|.630
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|16
|11
|.593
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|14
|13
|.519
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Reno (Arizona)
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|10
|17
|.370
|8
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|10
|17
|.370
|8
___
|Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City 16, Reno 15, 11 innings
Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 3
Albuquerque 17, Sacramento 16
El Paso 6, Round Rock 5
Las Vegas 15, Sugar Land 6
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Abluquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Reno at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Abluquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Abluquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.