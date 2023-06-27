Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)5023.685
Round Rock (Texas)4430.595
Reno (Arizona)4431.5877
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3737.50013½
Tacoma (Seattle)3738.49314
Las Vegas (Oakland)3440.45916½
Sacramento (San Francisco)3440.45916½
Sugar Land (Houston)3342.44018
El Paso (San Diego)3243.42719
Albuquerque (Colorado)2748.36024

___

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 10, Oklahoma City 6

Other news
NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard skates across the ice during a youth hockey clinic with other draft prospects and members of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Blackhawks set to begin rebuild with anticipated No. 1 selection of Connor Bedard in NHL draft
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson can begin building up his roster again after spending much of the past year tearing it down.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.
FILE - Sweden's Leo Carlsson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group A match against the United States at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, May 23, 2023. Carlsson is projected to be drafted no lower than the San Jose Sharks, which is scheduled to pick fourth in the upcoming NHL draft. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
Weather issues forces Carlsson to make long drive to Nashville for NHL draft
Leo Carlsson had an excellent reason Tuesday to miss a youth clinic and a session with reporters before the NHL draft. The Swedish center needed some sleep.
FILE - This combo image shows David Corenswet, left, on Aug. 16, 2022, at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, and Rachel Brosnahan right, on June 12, 2023, at the 16th annual Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner at Balthazar in New York. James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in Corenswet and Brosnahan. The co-chair of DC Studios who is also writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025, tweeted about the casting Tuesday, June 27, which a representative from Warner Bros. also confirmed. (Chris Pizzello, left, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, right, File)
David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie
James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The DC Studios co-chair is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025.

Salt Lake 11, Sugarland 5

Reno 8, Albuquerque 3

Round Rock 5, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 7, El Paso 2