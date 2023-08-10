Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)2213.629
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2213.629
Tacoma (Seattle)2114.6001
Albuquerque (Colorado)1916.5433
Round Rock (Texas)1817.5144
Reno (Arizona)1718.4865
El Paso (San Diego)1520.4297
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1520.4297
Sugar Land (Houston)1421.4008
Sacramento (San Francisco)1223.34310

Tuesday’s Games

Tacoma 12, Oklahoma City 9

Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 5

Sugar Land 18, El Paso 1

Reno 12, Salt Lake 11

Las Vegas 10, Sacramento 9

Wednesday’s Games

Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 6

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 1

Salt Lake 12, Reno 3

Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 6, Oklahoma City 4

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.