Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|21
|14
|.600
|1
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Reno (Arizona)
|17
|18
|.486
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|15
|20
|.429
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|15
|20
|.429
|7
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|14
|21
|.400
|8
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|12
|23
|.343
|10
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Tacoma 12, Oklahoma City 9
Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 5
Sugar Land 18, El Paso 1
Reno 12, Salt Lake 11
Las Vegas 10, Sacramento 9
|Wednesday’s Games
Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 6
Sugar Land 8, El Paso 1
Salt Lake 12, Reno 3
Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 4
Tacoma 6, Oklahoma City 4
|Thursday’s Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.