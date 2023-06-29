New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
El Paso (San Diego)101.000
Las Vegas (Oakland)101.000
Reno (Arizona)101.000
Sugar Land (Houston)101.000
Tacoma (Seattle)101.000
Albuquerque (Colorado)01.0001
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)01.0001
Round Rock (Texas)01.0001
Sacramento (San Francisco)01.0001
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)01.0001

___

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Other news
FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday, June 29, 2023, by CBS Sports President David Berson.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
J.J. Watt signs 3-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports
J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday by CBS Sports President David Berson.
Fans walks past a sportsbook attached to the Footprint Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Phoenix. Sportsbook branding has prominent placement in stadiums and arenas, including some with on-site betting. Major League Baseball — long the most gambling-averse of the U.S. leagues — now permits its players to be ambassadors for gambling companies. It’s the backdrop for an era of legal sports betting in the U.S. that’s brought in huge revenues but also has some experts sounding cautionary notes. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A look at sports gambling rules among Big 4 pro leagues
The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations.
Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store Monday, May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colo. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, June 28, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name
Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.
Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference to announce the reopening of Interstate 95, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Driver lost control of tanker truck on off ramp before I-95 collapse, federal safety officials say
The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved off-ramp on Interstate 95, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes in early June.
Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, Oklahoma City 3

El Paso 11, Albuquerque 8

Tacoma 11, Salt Lake 6

Reno 7, Sacramento 2

Las Vegas 7, Round Rock 5

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.