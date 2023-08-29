UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3318.647
Las Vegas (Oakland)3021.5883
Tacoma (Seattle)3021.5883
Albuquerque (Colorado)2823.5495
Reno (Arizona)2724.5296
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2625.5107
El Paso (San Diego)2328.45110
Sacramento (San Francisco)2130.41212
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2031.39213
Sugar Land (Houston)1734.33316

___

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque 8, Oklahoma City 2

Round Rock 13, Salt Lake 7

Sugar Land 5, Reno 1

El Paso 2, Sacramento 1

Tacoma 9, Las Vegas 6

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 6, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 14, Albuquerque 0

Round Rock 11, Salt Lake 2

Sugar Land 4, Reno 2

El Paso 8, Sacramento 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

