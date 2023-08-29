Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|30
|21
|.588
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|30
|21
|.588
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|28
|23
|.549
|5
|Reno (Arizona)
|27
|24
|.529
|6
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|26
|25
|.510
|7
|El Paso (San Diego)
|23
|28
|.451
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|21
|30
|.412
|12
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|20
|31
|.392
|13
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|17
|34
|.333
|16
___
|Saturday’s Games
Albuquerque 8, Oklahoma City 2
Round Rock 13, Salt Lake 7
Sugar Land 5, Reno 1
El Paso 2, Sacramento 1
Tacoma 9, Las Vegas 6
|Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 6, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 14, Albuquerque 0
Round Rock 11, Salt Lake 2
Sugar Land 4, Reno 2
El Paso 8, Sacramento 7
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.