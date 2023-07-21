Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|6
|12
|.333
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|5
|13
|.278
|7
___
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 11, Albuquerque 3
Other news
Waves of pink-clad moviegoers passed under carboard palm trees on the frenzied first day of “Barbenheimer.”
The coral reefs around the Florida Keys are losing their color early this summer because of record-high water temperatures.
Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference title.
Connecticut Sun All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married, the players and team announced Friday on social media.
Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 4, 8 innings, 1st game
Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1, 2nd game
Reno 2, Round Rock 1
El Paso 12, Oklahoma City 6
Sacramento 8, Tacoma 5
|Friday’s Games
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Reno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.