Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Reno (Arizona)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|2
|11
|.154
|8
___
|Friday’s Games
El Paso 5, Sugar Land 4
Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 2
Oklahoma City 5, Sacramento 3, 10 innings
Round Rock 5, Tacoma 4
Reno 7, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday’s Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled