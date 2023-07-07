Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Reno (Arizona)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|El Paso (San Diego)
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|2
|7
|.222
|5
___
|Thursday’s Games
Albuquerque 9, Oklahoma City 7
Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 3
Sacramento 13, Salt Lake 6
Las Vegas 4, El Paso 2
Tacoma 17, Reno 5
|Friday’s Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 2:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.