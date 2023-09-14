Hurricane Lee
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)3826.594
Round Rock (Texas)3826.594
Reno (Arizona)3629.554
Tacoma (Seattle)3629.554
Albuquerque (Colorado)3530.538
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3530.538
El Paso (San Diego)2837.43110½
Sacramento (San Francisco)2837.43110½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2837.43110½
Sugar Land (Houston)2243.33816½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas 6, Round Rock 5

Oklahoma City 5, Tacoma 4, 11 innings

Albuquerque 6, El Paso 3

Salt Lake 8, Reno 6

Sugar Land 8, Sacramento 1

Wednesday’s Games

Tacoma 9, Oklahoma City 7

Albuquerque 4, El Paso 2

Las Vegas at Round Rock, susp.

Reno 8, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 11, Sugar Land 5

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 2, 6 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.