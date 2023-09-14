Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|36
|29
|.554
|2½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|36
|29
|.554
|2½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|35
|30
|.538
|3½
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|35
|30
|.538
|3½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|28
|37
|.431
|10½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|28
|37
|.431
|10½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|28
|37
|.431
|10½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|22
|43
|.338
|16½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas 6, Round Rock 5
Oklahoma City 5, Tacoma 4, 11 innings
Albuquerque 6, El Paso 3
Salt Lake 8, Reno 6
Sugar Land 8, Sacramento 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Tacoma 9, Oklahoma City 7
Albuquerque 4, El Paso 2
Las Vegas at Round Rock, susp.
Reno 8, Salt Lake 2
Sacramento 11, Sugar Land 5
|Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 2, 6 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.