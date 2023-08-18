Hilary grows into hurricane
Drone over Moscow
Maui fires latest
Mortgage interest rates
Wander Franco investigation

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)2616.619
Tacoma (Seattle)2616.619
Round Rock (Texas)2517.5951
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2319.5483
Reno (Arizona)2220.5244
Albuquerque (Colorado)2121.5005
El Paso (San Diego)2022.4766
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1824.4298
Sacramento (San Francisco)1527.35711
Sugar Land (Houston)1428.33312

___

Wednesday’s Games

Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 2

Salt Lake 6, Oklahoma City 2

Other news
FILE - Supporters of Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger, on Aug. 3, 2023. Defense chiefs from the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, are meeting in Ghana Thursday Aug. 17, 2023 to discuss Niger's crisis after a deadline passed for mutinous soldiers to release and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face military intervention. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File)
Leading politician says victory for Niger’s coup leaders would be ‘the end of democracy’ in Africa
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)
Hilary rapidly grows to Category 4 hurricane off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest
President of FIFA Gianni Infantino, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
FIFA head Infantino says Women’s World Cup breaks even but plays down calls for equal prize money

El Paso 20, Albuquerque 7

Las Vegas 4, Reno 3

Sacramento 9, Tacoma 2

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3

Salt Lake 9, Oklahoma City 5

Albuquerque 9, El Paso 5

Las Vegas 7, Reno 3

Tacoma 9, Sacramento 0

Friday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.