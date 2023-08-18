Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
W
L
Pct.
GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)
26
16
.619
—
Tacoma (Seattle)
26
16
.619
—
Round Rock (Texas)
25
17
.595
1
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
23
19
.548
3
Reno (Arizona)
22
20
.524
4
Albuquerque (Colorado)
21
21
.500
5
El Paso (San Diego)
20
22
.476
6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
18
24
.429
8
Sacramento (San Francisco)
15
27
.357
11
Sugar Land (Houston)
14
28
.333
12
___
Wednesday's Games
Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 2
Salt Lake 6, Oklahoma City 2
El Paso 20, Albuquerque 7
Las Vegas 4, Reno 3
Sacramento 9, Tacoma 2
Thursday's Games
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3
Salt Lake 9, Oklahoma City 5
Albuquerque 9, El Paso 5
Las Vegas 7, Reno 3
Tacoma 9, Sacramento 0
Friday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.