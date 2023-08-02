FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist, centre, embraces teammate Madelen Janogy after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Women’s World Cup: Sweden will face the US
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)1810.643
Albuquerque (Colorado)1711.6071
Las Vegas (Oakland)1711.6071
Tacoma (Seattle)1612.5712
Round Rock (Texas)1513.5363
El Paso (San Diego)1414.5004
Reno (Arizona)1216.4296
Sacramento (San Francisco)1116.4077
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1018.3578
Sugar Land (Houston)1018.3578

___

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 2

Tacoma 14, Sugar Land 7

Other news
UNC Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye responds to a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
North Carolina QB Maye picked as favorite for his second straight ACC player of year award
Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Clinton County GOP Hog Roast, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Clinton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Pence fought an order to testify but now is a central figure in his former boss’s indictment
FILE - Flowers are displayed at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Michigan State University officials plan to cancel classes on the first anniversary of a mass shooting on campus. WJBK-TV reports that the university announced Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that classes will be canceled on Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Michigan State to cancel classes on anniversary of mass shooting

Las Vegas 8, Abluquerque 4

El Paso 6, Salt Lake 1

Reno 5, Sacramento 1

Wednesday’s Games

Reno at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Abluquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Abluquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Abluquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.