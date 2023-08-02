Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|17
|11
|.607
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|17
|11
|.607
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|15
|13
|.536
|3
|El Paso (San Diego)
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|Reno (Arizona)
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|10
|18
|.357
|8
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 2
Tacoma 14, Sugar Land 7
Las Vegas 8, Abluquerque 4
El Paso 6, Salt Lake 1
Reno 5, Sacramento 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Reno at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Abluquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Abluquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Abluquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.