A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)124.750
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)115.6881
Round Rock (Texas)115.6881
Las Vegas (Oakland)106.6252
Reno (Arizona)88.5004
Tacoma (Seattle)88.5004
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)79.4385
Sacramento (San Francisco)610.3756
El Paso (San Diego)412.2508
Sugar Land (Houston)313.1889

___

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque 8, Sugar Land 3

Other news
New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed speaks to reporters at the team's NFL football facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Jets report for training camp Wednesday with massive expectations and plenty of cameras watching their every move. (AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr.)
Big expectations and lots of attention greet Jets as they begin training camp with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets reported for training camp Wednesday with massive expectations and plenty of cameras watching their every move.
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday, June 23, for a blood clot in each leg, the University of Colorado football coach revealed in a video he posted. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day for surgeries to remove clot in right leg, fix toes on left foot
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.
Texas Rangers' Leody Taveras rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off a pitch from Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell, center rear, in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Taveras and Heim homer as Rangers win 6th game in a row, 5-1 over slumping Rays
Leody Taveras and Jonah Heim homered as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers stretched their winning streak to six games with a 5-1 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Disrespectful! Reloading Alabama welcomes doubts while chasing Tide’s own goals
Right tackle JC Latham knows only too well that Bryce Young and Will Anderson are in the NFL now along with eight other players that were with Alabama last year.

Reno 6, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 7, El Paso 6

Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 8

Tacoma 5, Sacramento 2

Wednesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.