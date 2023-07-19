Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Reno (Arizona)
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|El Paso (San Diego)
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|3
|13
|.188
|9
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Albuquerque 8, Sugar Land 3
Reno 6, Round Rock 3
Oklahoma City 7, El Paso 6
Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 8
Tacoma 5, Sacramento 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.