Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)148.636
Las Vegas (Oakland)148.636
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)148.636
Round Rock (Texas)148.636
Reno (Arizona)1012.4554
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1012.4554
Tacoma (Seattle)1012.4554
Sacramento (San Francisco)913.4095
El Paso (San Diego)814.3646
Sugar Land (Houston)715.3187

___

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 5, Tacoma 4

Other news
Medical staff move a seriously wounded Ukrainian serviceman at the ICU department of Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, Friday, July 14, 2023. A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched last month to try to recapture its land from Russian forces. Surgeons at the Mechnikov Hospital, one of the country's biggest, are busier now than perhaps at any other time since Russia began its invasion 17 months ago. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
‘Our own front line’: Ukrainian surgeons see wave of wounded soldiers since counteroffensive began
A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched in June to try to recapture its land from Russian forces.
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, left, celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) and Trent Grisham after the team's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Machado, Soto and Sánchez homer to help the Padres beat the Pirates 5-1
Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Gary Sánchez homered to help the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Farmer Jesus Vargas shows samples of his heirloom corn grown on his farm in Ixtenco, Mexico, Thursday, June 15, 2023. For years, Vargas worried that these heirloom varieties — running from deep red to pale pink, from golden yellow to dark blue — passed down from his parents and grandparents would disappear. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Heirloom corn in a rainbow of colors makes a comeback in Mexico, where white corn has long been king
Small farmers in Mexico struggling to preserve colorful native corn varieties are finding new hope in the market.
FILE - Australia players pose for a group photo with the Aboriginal flag prior to women's soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the decision on Friday, July 7, 2023, that First Nations flags will be flown at Women's World Cup stadiums in Australia and New Zealand after soccer's world governing body agreed to make exceptions to the usually tight FIFA match day regulations for tournament venues. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File)
Australian Indigenous advocates urge for FIFA to do more for them in Women’s World Cup legacy
Indigenous sports leaders and advocates have complained to FIFA of the “egregious omission” of First Nations organizations in Australia in a Women’s World Cup legacy plan.

Reno 3, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 6, Sugar Land 1

Las Vegas 6, Salt Lake 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 5

Albuquerque 9, Sacramento 6

El Paso 5, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 13, Reno 6

Las Vegas 8, Sugar Land 4

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.