Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|9
|13
|.409
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|8
|14
|.364
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|7
|15
|.318
|7
___
|Sunday’s Games
Sacramento 5, Tacoma 4
Reno 3, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 3
Albuquerque 6, Sugar Land 1
Las Vegas 6, Salt Lake 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 5
Albuquerque 9, Sacramento 6
El Paso 5, Round Rock 2
Oklahoma City 13, Reno 6
Las Vegas 8, Sugar Land 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.