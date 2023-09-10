Updates: Morocco earthquake
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)3725.597
Round Rock (Texas)3725.597
Tacoma (Seattle)3527.5652
Reno (Arizona)3428.5483
Albuquerque (Colorado)3329.5324
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3329.5324
El Paso (San Diego)2834.4529
Sacramento (San Francisco)2636.41911
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2636.41911
Sugar Land (Houston)2141.33916

___

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, Oklahoma City 1

Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 2

Albuquerque 9, Reno 6

El Paso 4, 8Round Rock 3

Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 10

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque 14, Reno 7

Oklahoma City 2, Sugar Land 1

Salt Lake 5, Tacoma 4

Round Rock 7, El Paso 3, 10 innings

Las Vegas 8, Sacramento 5

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled