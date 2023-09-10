Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|37
|25
|.597
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|37
|25
|.597
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|35
|27
|.565
|2
|Reno (Arizona)
|34
|28
|.548
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|33
|29
|.532
|4
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|33
|29
|.532
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|28
|34
|.452
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|26
|36
|.419
|11
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|26
|36
|.419
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|21
|41
|.339
|16
___
|Friday’s Games
Sugar Land 4, Oklahoma City 1
Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 2
Albuquerque 9, Reno 6
El Paso 4, 8Round Rock 3
Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 10
|Saturday’s Games
Albuquerque 14, Reno 7
Oklahoma City 2, Sugar Land 1
Salt Lake 5, Tacoma 4
Round Rock 7, El Paso 3, 10 innings
Las Vegas 8, Sacramento 5
|Sunday’s Games
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled