Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning a point from Britain's Ryan Peniston during the first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Andy Murray gets a win at Wimbledon
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)51.800
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)51.800
Las Vegas (Oakland)33.5002
Reno (Arizona)33.5002
Round Rock (Texas)33.5002
Sacramento (San Francisco)33.5002
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)33.5002
Tacoma (Seattle)33.5002
El Paso (San Diego)15.1674
Sugar Land (Houston)15.1674

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 2

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Ty France follows through on an RBI double to score Julio Rodriguez against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game
Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the American League All-Star roster as injury replacements and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.
Ruoning Yin, of China, hits to the 18th green during a practice round for the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Women’s Open brings back 39 champions for a reunion at Pebble Beach
The U.S. Open at Pebble Beach is always a good occasion for past champions to get together. That’s what the women did on Monday night. The USGA says 39 past U.S.
Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Pitcher Tarik Skubal returns for Detroit Tigers after 11-month absence
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made his first major-league start in 11 months when he faced the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) reacts on the mound while playing against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game, in Toronto, Monday, June 5, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
Manoah set to return to Blue Jays’ rotation after being sent to minors following rough start
Alek Manoah is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation after he was sent to the minors last month because he was struggling.

Albuquerque 11, El Paso 10

Round Rock 10, Las Vegas 7

Salt Lake 11, Tacoma 2

Reno 7, Sacramento 0

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.