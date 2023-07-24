Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NASCAR at Pocono Raceway
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week 2023
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)147.667
Albuquerque (Colorado)138.6191
Las Vegas (Oakland)138.6191
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)138.6191
Reno (Arizona)1011.4764
Tacoma (Seattle)1011.4764
Sacramento (San Francisco)912.4295
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)912.4295
El Paso (San Diego)714.3337
Sugar Land (Houston)714.3337

___

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock 4, Reno 3

Other news
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 24, 2023. Asian shares advanced on Monday after Wall Street closed out another winning week. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly higher after winning week on Wall Street
Asian shares have advanced after Wall Street closed out another winning week. Hong Kong declined but other major markets in the region were higher.
Alberto Feijoo, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, gestures to supporters outside the party headquarters following Spain's general election, in Madrid, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's conservative Popular Party is set to narrowly win the country's national election but without the majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Specter of right-wing entering Spanish government fades after inconclusive national election
Spain’s inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union.
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez greets supporters outside the party's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Sunday July 23, 2023. Spain's conservative Popular Party is set to narrowly win the country's national election but without the majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Spain’s election yields a distorted mirror of the success and failure of its political leaders
The outcome of Spain’s elections shows the country is politically split down the middle. The expected battle between two leftist and two rightist parties that were teaming up to form potential coalitions became a reality, in a nail-biting vote account that left Spain close to a gridlock.
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, center, celebrates with teammates and coaching staff after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
The gap is closing at the Women’s World Cup as the underdogs rise up
The underdogs are rising up at the Women’s World Cup. Jamaica’s 0-0 draw with one of the tournament favorites France was the latest evidence that the gap is closing in international soccer.

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 1

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 5

Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 1

Sacramento 3, Tacoma 2

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 5, Tacoma 4

Reno 3, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 6, Sugar Land 1

Las Vegas 6, Salt Lake 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

