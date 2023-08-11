Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Reno (Arizona)
|18
|18
|.500
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|16
|20
|.444
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|15
|21
|.417
|7
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|14
|22
|.389
|8
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|13
|23
|.361
|9
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 6
Sugar Land 8, El Paso 1
Salt Lake 12, Reno 3
Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 4
Tacoma 6, Oklahoma City 4
|Thursday’s Games
Round Rock 15, Albuquerque 1
El Paso, 12, Sugar Land 3
Reno 13, Salt Lake 5
Sacramento 6, Las Vegas 5
Tacoma 4, Oklahoma City 3
|Friday’s Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.