Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)2214.611
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2214.611
Tacoma (Seattle)2214.611
Albuquerque (Colorado)1917.5283
Round Rock (Texas)1917.5283
Reno (Arizona)1818.5004
El Paso (San Diego)1620.4446
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1521.4177
Sugar Land (Houston)1422.3898
Sacramento (San Francisco)1323.3619

___

Wednesday’s Games

Round Rock 10, Albuquerque 6

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 1

Salt Lake 12, Reno 3

Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 6, Oklahoma City 4

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 15, Albuquerque 1

El Paso, 12, Sugar Land 3

Reno 13, Salt Lake 5

Sacramento 6, Las Vegas 5

Tacoma 4, Oklahoma City 3

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.