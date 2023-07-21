Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins
By-election winner and Labour Party candidate Keir Mather speaks at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, England, Friday, July 21, 2023, after the results were given for the Selby and Ainsty by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
UK special elections
This photograph provided by William Collins shows the string bean fields that were decimated at his farm's fields by flood waters about a week earlier at Fair Weather Growers, Sunday July 16, 2023, in Rocky Hill, Conn. Prior to the flooding, the fields were thriving. When devastating rains swept through the region, farmers in the Northeast were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. (William Collins photo via AP)
Floods in northeastern US
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Hunter Biden memo
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)126.667
Round Rock (Texas)126.667
Las Vegas (Oakland)117.6111
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)117.6111
Reno (Arizona)99.5003
Tacoma (Seattle)99.5003
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)810.4444
Sacramento (San Francisco)711.3895
El Paso (San Diego)612.3336
Sugar Land (Houston)513.2787

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land 8, Albuquerque 2

Other news
FILE - Barbie cocktails are prepared for guests at the opening ceremony of Barbie Shanghai flagship store, March 6, 2009, in Shanghai, China. The color pink has long been associated with the Barbie brand — she even has her own Pantone color. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
From Barbie to millennial pink, the cultural phenomenon behind the color that sells
The release of “Barbie” is upon us, and the color pink is nearly inescapable. It’s a color that has commanded fascination for generations, each shade and hue with its own connotation.
FILE - Igor Girkin, also know as Igor Strelkov, the former military chief for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, holds a news conference in Moscow, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014. Strelkov, a high-profile Russian hard-line official who harshly criticized President Vladimir Putin over fighting in Ukraine was detained Friday, July 21, 2023 on charges of extremism, a signal the Kremlin has toughened its approach to hawkish critics after last month's abortive mutiny by the Wagner mercenary company. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
Russian authorities detain a hard-liner who accused Putin of weakness in Ukraine
A prominent Russian hard-liner who accused President Vladimir Putin of weakness and indecision in Ukraine has been detained on charges of extremism, a signal the Kremlin has toughened its approach with hawkish critics after last month’s abortive rebellion by the Wagner mercenary company.
Australia's Mitchell Starc bowls during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England extends lead over Australia to 189 runs in 4th Ashes test
England extended its lead over Australia to 189 runs with two wickets left at lunch on the third day of the fourth Ashes test with a declaration likely to be imminent.
Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije, center, speaks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, left, and Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. They talked about the situation in the region and upcoming important meetings between the delegations of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
International officials, groups warn Bosnian Serbs new libel law is contrary to proclaimed EU path
Top international representatives in Bosnia have warned that a newly-approved law in the Serb-run entity, which makes libel a criminal offense, stands contrary to the Balkan nation’s proclaimed European Union path.

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 4

Round Rock 8, Reno 0

El Paso 11, Oklahoma City 10

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 11, Albuquerque 3

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 4, 8 innings, 1st game

Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1, 2nd game

Reno 2, Round Rock 1

El Paso 12, Oklahoma City 6

Sacramento 8, Tacoma 5

Friday’s Games

Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.