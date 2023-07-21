Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|6
|12
|.333
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|5
|13
|.278
|7
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Sugar Land 8, Albuquerque 2
Tacoma 6, Sacramento 4
Round Rock 8, Reno 0
El Paso 11, Oklahoma City 10
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 11, Albuquerque 3
Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 4, 8 innings, 1st game
Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1, 2nd game
Reno 2, Round Rock 1
El Paso 12, Oklahoma City 6
Sacramento 8, Tacoma 5
|Friday’s Games
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.