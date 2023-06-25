Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|50
|22
|.694
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|43
|30
|.589
|7½
|Reno (Arizona)
|43
|31
|.581
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|36
|37
|.493
|14½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|36
|38
|.486
|15
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|34
|39
|.466
|16½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|33
|40
|.452
|17½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|33
|41
|.446
|18
|El Paso (San Diego)
|32
|42
|.432
|19
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|27
|47
|.365
|24
___
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock 8, Sacramento 3
Other news
The leader of an armed civilian movement that once kicked a drug cartel out of the western Mexico state of Michoacan has been killed.
Kentucky’s Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state have teamed up to implement a state law aimed at protecting domestic violence victims.
A judge has shut a courtroom from the public and reporters as he heard pretrial motions in the death penalty case of a South Carolina man charged with killing two police officers in a 2018 ambush.
The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County has spiked again, increasing by 9% since last year.
Las Vegas 7, Oklahoma City 2
Tacoma 10, El Paso 5
Salt Lake 5, Sugarland 2
Reno 14, Albuquerque 3
|Saturday’s Games
Sacramento 5, Round Rock 2
Oklahoma City 7, Las Vegas 3
El Paso 11, Tacoma 9
Sugarland 21, Salt Lake 6
Reno 6, Albuquerque 1
|Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Sugarland at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.