Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Reno (Arizona)
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|2
|8
|.200
|6
___
|Friday’s Games
Albuquerque 10, Oklahoma City 1
Round Rock 9, Sugar Land 1
Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 1
Las Vegas 11, El Paso 7
Tacoma 9, Reno 4
|Saturday’s Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 2:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled