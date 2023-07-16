Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Reno (Arizona)
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|2
|12
|.143
|8
___
|Friday’s Games
El Paso 5, Sugar Land 4
Other news
Princess Kate was back again at Wimbledon and this time with her family in tow. The Princess of Wales was wearing a green dress to match the green grass of the All England Club.
Actress and singer Jane Birkin has died at age 76, according to France’s Culture Ministry and French media.The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg.
Under the tall prairie grass in far southwestern Minnesota lies a precious seam of dark red pipestone that, for thousands of years, Native Americans have quarried and carved into pipes essential to prayer and communication with the Creator.
Iraq’s prime minister is holding talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus during the first trip of its kind to the war-torn country since the 12-year conflict began.
Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 2
Oklahoma City 5, Sacramento 3, 10 innings
Round Rock 5, Tacoma 4
Reno 7, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday’s Games
El Paso 7, Sugar Land 2
Salt Lake 4, Albuquerque 2
Round Rock 5, Tacoma 3
Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 3
Las Vegas 13, Reno 4
|Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.