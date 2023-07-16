A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)104.714
Round Rock (Texas)104.714
Las Vegas (Oakland)95.6431
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)95.6431
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)77.5003
Tacoma (Seattle)77.5003
Reno (Arizona)68.4294
Sacramento (San Francisco)68.4294
El Paso (San Diego)410.2866
Sugar Land (Houston)212.1438

___

Friday’s Games

El Paso 5, Sugar Land 4

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
Princess Kate was back again at Wimbledon and this time with her family in tow. The Princess of Wales was wearing a green dress to match the green grass of the All England Club.
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Actress and singer Jane Birkin has died at age 76, according to France’s Culture Ministry and French media.The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg.
Mark Pederson "Swift Horse," a member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota Nation and a fourth generation quarrier, saws through a piece of pipestone while demonstrating his craft at the Pipestone National Monument Museum on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Pipestone, Minn. Native Americans carve the soft and sacred pipestone into pipes, which are used to smoke tobacco during prayer, ritual and civil ceremonies. It is thought that those prayers are carried to the Great Spirit on smoke. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Under the tall prairie grass in far southwestern Minnesota lies a precious seam of dark red pipestone that, for thousands of years, Native Americans have quarried and carved into pipes essential to prayer and communication with the Creator.
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, center left, and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Iraq's prime minister held talks Sunday with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus during the first such trip by an Iraqi premier to the war-torn country since the 12-year conflict began. (SANA via AP)
Iraq’s prime minister is holding talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus during the first trip of its kind to the war-torn country since the 12-year conflict began.

Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 2

Oklahoma City 5, Sacramento 3, 10 innings

Round Rock 5, Tacoma 4

Reno 7, Las Vegas 3

Saturday’s Games

El Paso 7, Sugar Land 2

Salt Lake 4, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 5, Tacoma 3

Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas 13, Reno 4

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.