United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)158.652
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)158.652
Albuquerque (Colorado)149.6091
Round Rock (Texas)149.6091
Tacoma (Seattle)1112.4784
Reno (Arizona)1013.4355
Sacramento (San Francisco)1013.4355
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1013.4355
El Paso (San Diego)914.3916
Sugar Land (Houston)716.3048

___

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 5

Albuquerque 9, Sacramento 6

Other news
This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)
Kuwait executes 5 prisoners, including a man convicted in 2015 Islamic State-claimed mosque bombing
People walk by monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, just as Wall Street expected.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares advance after the Federal Reserve raises interest rates
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Leaving the Pac-12? Colorado calls meeting, AP source says Big 12 has already voted to let Buffs in

El Paso 5, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 13, Reno 6

Las Vegas 8, Sugar Land 4

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento 8, Albuquerque 1

El Paso 7, Round Rock 6

Oklahoma City 13, Reno 11

Tacoma 9, Salt Lake 4

Las Vegas 12, Sugar Land 11

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.