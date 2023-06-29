Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|El Paso (San Diego)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Sugar Land 4, Oklahoma City 3
Other news
Prosecutors say a man accused in a deadly movie theater shooting in New Mexico’s largest city is a danger to the community and should be held pending trial.
James Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Philadelphia 76ers, with the franchise exploring trades to move the veteran scorer, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single as the Detroit Tigers earned a series split against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers with a 8-5 victory.
A psychologist says the man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue thought he deserved medals and a parade for perpetrating the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack.
El Paso 11, Albuquerque 8
Tacoma 11, Salt Lake 6
Reno 7, Sacramento 2
Las Vegas 7, Round Rock 5
|Thursday’s Games
El Paso at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.