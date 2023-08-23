Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|28
|18
|.609
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|27
|19
|.587
|2
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|21
|.543
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|24
|22
|.522
|5
|Reno (Arizona)
|24
|22
|.522
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|21
|25
|.457
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|19
|27
|.413
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|18
|28
|.391
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|15
|31
|.326
|14
___
|Sunday’s Games
Salt Lake 7, Oklahoma City 5
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 1
Sacramento 5, Tacoma 0
Reno 7, Las Vegas 3
Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 3