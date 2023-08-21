Earthquake in Southern California
Tropical Storm Hilary
Women’s World Cup Final
Canadian wildfires
“Blue Beetle” beats “Barbie”

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)2817.622
Las Vegas (Oakland)2718.6001
Tacoma (Seattle)2718.6001
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2520.5563
Reno (Arizona)2421.5334
Albuquerque (Colorado)2322.5115
El Paso (San Diego)2124.4677
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1926.4229
Sacramento (San Francisco)1728.37811
Sugar Land (Houston)1431.31114

___

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 4, Salt Lake 1

Other news
Davis Calvert, 11, of Pasadena, sits in the logo of SoFi Stadium in the rain before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New Orleans Saints in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Winston directs 3 scoring drives as Saints hold on for 22-17 victory over Chargers
CF Montréal forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (28) battles Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, left, and Franco Ibarra, third from left, for the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Sunday Aug. 20, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Choinière scores twice, leads Montreal over Toronto 3-2
Fireworks go off before the Little League Classic baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Trevor Williams sharp for Nationals in 4-3 win over Phillies in MLB Little League Classic

Albuquerque 5, El Paso 3

Reno 14, Las Vegas 8

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 7, Oklahoma City 5

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 1

Sacramento 5, Tacoma 0

Reno 7, Las Vegas 3

Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 3