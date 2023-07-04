Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|5
|1
|.800
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|1
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Reno (Arizona)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|El Paso (San Diego)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
___
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 2
Other news
Asian stock markets are mixed after Australia’s central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged and Wall Street hit a 15-month high. Tokyo and Seoul retreated.
Australia’s central bank has left its benchmark interest rate at 4.1% after inflation fell to 5.6% in May from 6.5% a month earlier.
Blake Snell helped keep All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the ballpark, and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer that sent the disappointing San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels.
A week after Guatemala’s June 25 elections boosted a relative long-shot candidate into the final second round of voting, the country’s top court has frozen certification of the election results.
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 3
Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 0
Sacramento 5, Reno 4
Las Vegas 8, Round Rock 7
|Sunday’s Games
Sacramento 3, Reno 2
Salt Lake 7, Tacoma 2
Albuquerque 20, El Paso 2
Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 2
Round Rock 13, Las Vegas 2
|Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 2
Albuquerque 11, El Paso 10
Round Rock 10, Las Vegas 7
Salt Lake 11, Tacoma 2
Reno 7, Sacramento 0
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.