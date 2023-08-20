Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
Women’s World Cup

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)2717.614
Round Rock (Texas)2717.614
Tacoma (Seattle)2717.614
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2519.5682
Reno (Arizona)2321.5234
Albuquerque (Colorado)2222.5005
El Paso (San Diego)2123.4776
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1826.4099
Sacramento (San Francisco)1628.36411
Sugar Land (Houston)1430.31813

___

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 1

Other news
A fisherman holds a blue crab in the Orbetello lagoon, Italy, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Every morning, Tuscan fishermen in the Orbetello Lagoon retrieve nets left in the water to catch sea bream, sea bass and especially eels, but increasingly they are finding thousands of voracious blue crabs, an alien species that has invaded seas all over Italy, causing considerable damage to the marine ecosystem and fishing. (AP Photo/Luigi Navarra)
If you can’t beat them, eat them: Italians cope with invasion of blue crabs this summer
All India Democratic Women's Association leader Brenda Karat, speaks as during a 'People's Summit on G20" in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Indian police intervened to stop a meeting of prominent activists, academics and politicians discussing issues ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations next month that will be hosted in New Delhi, citing law and order issues, the meeting's organizers said on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Indian police stop a conference of activists and academics discussing G20 issues ahead of summit
Smoke from wildfires fills the air as motorists travel on a road on the side of a mountain, in Kelowna, British Columbia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Firefighters curb blazes threatening 2 cities in western Canada but are ‘not out of the woods yet’

El Paso 7, Albuquerque 5

Las Vegas 7, Reno 3

Sacramento 4, Tacoma 2

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 4, Salt Lake 1

Albuquerque 5, El Paso 3

Reno 14, Las Vegas 8

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.