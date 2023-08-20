Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|19
|.568
|2
|Reno (Arizona)
|23
|21
|.523
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|22
|22
|.500
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|21
|23
|.477
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|18
|26
|.409
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|16
|28
|.364
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|14
|30
|.318
|13
___
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 3
Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 1
El Paso 7, Albuquerque 5
Las Vegas 7, Reno 3
Sacramento 4, Tacoma 2
|Saturday’s Games
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 3
Oklahoma City 4, Salt Lake 1
Albuquerque 5, El Paso 3
Reno 14, Las Vegas 8
Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5
|Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.