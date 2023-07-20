Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|6
|.647
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Reno (Arizona)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|El Paso (San Diego)
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|4
|13
|.235
|9
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Sugar Land 8, Albuquerque 2
Tacoma 6, Sacramento 4
Round Rock 8, Reno 0
El Paso 11, Oklahoma City 10
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.