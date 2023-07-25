Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|7
|14
|.333
|7
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|7
|14
|.333
|7
___
|Sunday’s Games
Sacramento 5, Tacoma 4
Reno 3, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 3
Albuquerque 6, Sugar Land 1
Las Vegas 6, Salt Lake 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.