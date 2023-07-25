FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Women’s World Cup highlights

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)147.667
Albuquerque (Colorado)138.6191
Las Vegas (Oakland)138.6191
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)138.6191
Reno (Arizona)1011.4764
Tacoma (Seattle)1011.4764
Sacramento (San Francisco)912.4295
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)912.4295
El Paso (San Diego)714.3337
Sugar Land (Houston)714.3337

___

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 5, Tacoma 4

FILE - In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, a vessel is loaded with containers by a ship to shore crane at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal, on Oct. 21, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. Georgia's seaports are reporting their second-busiest year despite a decline in the volume of retail goods moving across their docks. The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that the Port of Savannah handled 5.4 million container units of imports and exports in the 2023 fiscal year that ended June 30. (Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Port Authority via AP)
Georgia ports had their 2nd-busiest year despite a decline in retail cargo
Georgia’s seaports are reporting their second-busiest year despite a decline in the volume of retail goods moving across their docks.
FILE - Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, left, attends the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the president house in Naypyitaw Myanmar, on Jan. 18, 2020. Myanmar’s military-controlled government plans to transfer the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi from a prison in the capital Naypyitaw to home confinement as part of an act of clemency to be granted prisoners in connection with a religious ceremony on Aug. 1, a security official said Tuesday July 25, 2023. (Nyein Chan Naing/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Myanmar’s military plans to move Suu Kyi to house arrest, according to unofficial reports
Reports from Myanmar say its military-controlled government plans to transfer the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi from a prison in the capital of Naypyitaw to home confinement as part of an act of of clemency to be granted prisoners next week.
UPS lanyards are seen before a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears. The Teamsters said Friday that they will resume contract negotiations with UPS, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters following the visit and address to Congress by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says unproven allegations of financial wrongdoing against President Joe Biden are rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry.

Reno 3, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 6, Sugar Land 1

Las Vegas 6, Salt Lake 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.