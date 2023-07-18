Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Reno (Arizona)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|3
|12
|.200
|8
___
|Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City 6, Sacramento 4
Other news
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at training camp Tuesday with the understanding that he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates need to be better in 2023 if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
As a summer heat wave continues to bake most of Texas, family members of inmates are calling for all of the state’s prisons to be fully air conditioned.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says it has finalized new policies on the treatment of transgender students.
Louisiana authorities have identified a former shipyard worker who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies after he gunned down two of his former coworkers.
Round Rock 5, Tacoma 1
Sugar Land 4, El Paso 2
Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 3
Reno 6, Las Vegas 4
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.