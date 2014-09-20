Ty Dillon takes Kentucky pole

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Rookie Ty Dillon will start on the pole Saturday night in the 300-mile NASCAR Nationwide Series race after turning a lap at 175.690 mph in the No. 3 Chevrolet during the final round of qualifying at Kentucky Speedway.

The Richard Childress Racing driver, who won a Camping World Truck Series race here last year, earned his second career pole in 39 Nationwide starts — both this year — and his first at Kentucky. Dillon’s brother, Austin, has two Nationwide wins and three poles on the 1.5-mile track.

Sam Hornish Jr. will start second in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota, seeking his second Nationwide win this season.

Brendan Gaughan, RCR part-timer Cale Conley and Brian Scott rounded out the top five in Chevrolets.

Dillon enters the race 22 points behind leader Chase Elliott in third place.