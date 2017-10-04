FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Uber undercuts ex-CEO, other early investors in power play

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and TOM KRISHER
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber is curbing the power of former CEO Travis Kalanick and taking on Japan’s SoftBank Group as a major new investor as the ride-hailing service tries to recover from internal strife and a myriad of legal headaches.

The changes adopted unanimously Tuesday by Uber’s 11-member board strip Kalanick and other early investors of the extra voting power they were originally granted to control the privately held company’s direction, according to two people briefed on the board vote. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the board’s decisions are considered confidential.

Kalanick, who stepped down as Uber’s CEO in June under pressure from irate investors, was among the directors who approved putting everyone on equal footing. He agreed to the provision weakening his power partly to block another proposal that would have prevented him from ever returning as Uber’s CEO, according to one of the people.

For now, the job of Kalanick’s successor — Dara Khosrowshahi — appears safe. In another vote, the board agreed to pursue an initial public offering of Uber’s stock by the end of 2019. Before an IPO, two-thirds of the board would have to approve a switch in CEOs, a provision designed to prevent Khosrowshahi’s ouster, according to one of the people.

Other news
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith holds out the football while running a drill during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks
Mississippi's Secretary of State Michael Watson addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. Watson, a Republican, seeks reelection in November. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Down-ticket Mississippi candidates stump for votes at Neshoba County Fair
Mauricio of Brazil's Internacional celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Colombia's Independiente Medellin during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Liamara Polli)
Young Brazilian players could be last-minute bargains for European soccer clubs

The truce cleared the way for SoftBank to invest about $10 billion in Uber and get two seats on an expanded board that will consist of 17 directors. SoftBank’s investment is based on Uber’s current valuation of about $69 billion.

If Uber’s value declines amid all the trouble that has been swirling around the San Francisco company during the past year, SoftBank could end up investing slightly less than $10 billion. Either way, SoftBank is supposed to wind up with a 14 to 17 percent stake in Uber.

SoftBank will be buying the share from current investors who want to cash out of Uber. The firm is working with the Dragoneer Investment Group on the Uber deal, according to one of the people briefed on the transaction.

The company’s reputation has been tarnished by revelations of rampant sexual harassment and bullying infecting its culture. It’s also facing a high-profile lawsuit filed by Google spinoff Waymo that alleges Uber engineered a $680 million deal to steal its self-driving car technology. Uber is also under investigation for its use of technology to trick transportation regulators as it expanded its ride-hailing service through the U.S.

The turmoil triggered an investor backlash against Uber, ending Kalanick’s reign over a company he co-founded in 2009.

Benchmark Capital, a major Silicon Valley venture capital firm that was among Uber’s early backers, was so incensed at Kalanick it sued him, alleging he covered up the turmoil and legal threats that proved to be his downfall as CEO. That lawsuit will be dropped if the SoftBank deal is completed.

Even with Tuesday’s attempt to make peace, the drama still might not be finished.

Two other investors in Uber, Shervin Pishevar and Steve Russell, vowed to file a class-action lawsuit seeking to reverse the board’s decision to take away the extra voting power that had been previously granted. In a statement, they blasted the move as “unfair and illegal,” culminating a “blatant bait and switch.”