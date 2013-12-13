UEFA: 172.6M TV viewers for Champions League final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says an average global audience of 172.6 million watched Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League final.

The rating is 5 million more than officially watched Chelsea beat Bayern in the 2012 final, though less than the 179 million for Barcelona beating Manchester United in 2011.

UEFA’s headline figure measures the live average audience throughout the match. More viewers watch at least some of the action.

The highest average audience in sports in recent years was 530.9 million reported by FIFA for the 2010 World Cup final.

UEFA and FIFA typically can verify audience figures in close to 100 countries and must estimate others.