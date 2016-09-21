UEFA president to hold talks on payoff for banned Platini

LONDON (AP) — Michel Platini is yet to discover whether he will receive a payoff from European soccer’s governing body despite his UEFA presidential term being cut short by a FIFA ban.

The former France captain’s third four-year term was due to run until 2019, but he was first suspended from UEFA duties last October and his presidential replacement was elected last week.

New UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said he only discovered on Tuesday that there were discussions about whether to award Platini a financial settlement.

“I have a meeting with the administration on Monday about it,” Ceferin said Wednesday. “But I can assure you we will not do anything illegal or unethical.”

Platini’s undisclosed salary has now stopped, UEFA said. Ceferin’s salary will be proposed by a three-person panel chaired by Cypriot official Marios Lefkaritis, who will also make a recommendation to the UEFA executive committee on Platini’s potential payoff.

A settlement would be seen internally as recognition of Platini’s achievements since first being elected UEFA president in 2007, implementing financial controls in club soccer and driving up revenue for UEFA competitions.

But a payout could distract from Ceferin’s attempts to take UEFA into a new era after a year of uncertainty prompted by Platini’s ethics case over an improper payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million).

The German federation said UEFA should withstand any pressure to make the payment to Platini.

“It’s of decisive significance for the integrity and credibility of UEFA that financial questions should be dealt with seriously,” German federation president Reinhard Grindel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. “Platini was suspended because of an unjustified payment.”

Ceferin’s first official public task as president was to launch the branding of the 2020 European Championship on Wednesday in London, where Wembley Stadium will host the semifinals and final.

Twelve other cities will be used for the first pan-continental format for UEFA’s flagship national team competition. Ceferin told The Associated Press last week that the format will be “a problem for fans to travel from one part of Europe to another.”