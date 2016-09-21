Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

UEFA president to hold talks on payoff for banned Platini

By ROB HARRIS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Michel Platini is yet to discover whether he will receive a payoff from European soccer’s governing body despite his UEFA presidential term being cut short by a FIFA ban.

The former France captain’s third four-year term was due to run until 2019, but he was first suspended from UEFA duties last October and his presidential replacement was elected last week.

New UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said he only discovered on Tuesday that there were discussions about whether to award Platini a financial settlement.

“I have a meeting with the administration on Monday about it,” Ceferin said Wednesday. “But I can assure you we will not do anything illegal or unethical.”

Other news
FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center, behind, during a prayer vigil outside the center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April, 27, 2023. Four months after a fire in a Mexican immigration detention center at the border killed 40 migrants, some survivors are living in limbo at a Mexico City hotel, recovering from their injuries and awaiting the prosecution of their captors. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Congress didn’t pass law allowing consumers to erase negative credit information after two years

Platini’s undisclosed salary has now stopped, UEFA said. Ceferin’s salary will be proposed by a three-person panel chaired by Cypriot official Marios Lefkaritis, who will also make a recommendation to the UEFA executive committee on Platini’s potential payoff.

A settlement would be seen internally as recognition of Platini’s achievements since first being elected UEFA president in 2007, implementing financial controls in club soccer and driving up revenue for UEFA competitions.

But a payout could distract from Ceferin’s attempts to take UEFA into a new era after a year of uncertainty prompted by Platini’s ethics case over an improper payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million).

The German federation said UEFA should withstand any pressure to make the payment to Platini.

“It’s of decisive significance for the integrity and credibility of UEFA that financial questions should be dealt with seriously,” German federation president Reinhard Grindel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. “Platini was suspended because of an unjustified payment.”

Ceferin’s first official public task as president was to launch the branding of the 2020 European Championship on Wednesday in London, where Wembley Stadium will host the semifinals and final.

Twelve other cities will be used for the first pan-continental format for UEFA’s flagship national team competition. Ceferin told The Associated Press last week that the format will be “a problem for fans to travel from one part of Europe to another.”