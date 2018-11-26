FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
UEFA says Ukraine-Russia dispute won’t affect Arsenal game

 
MOSCOW (AP) — UEFA says the Europa League game in Ukraine between Arsenal and Vorskla Poltava will go ahead as planned even as the country’s president calls for martial law.

Ukraine’s navy said six of its seamen were wounded when Russian coast guards opened fire on three ships in waters off Crimea and then seized them late Sunday. Parliament is set to consider President Petro Poroshenko’s request for martial law later Monday.

UEFA says “we confirm that the match will be played as scheduled” on Thursday, adding that “as is the case for all UEFA competition matches, all the necessary security measures will be undertaken.”

