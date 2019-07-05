UEFA warns Turkish club of 1-year ban in finance rules case

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has threatened Trabzonspor with a one-season ban from European competition if it fails to comply with financial monitoring rules by mid-October.

UEFA says even if the Turkish club meets the deadline, half its prize money from the 2019-20 Europa League will be deducted.

Trabzonspor has missed financial targets agreed with UEFA in a 2016 settlement to avoid more serious punishment.

UEFA says Trabzonspor has “failed to be break-even compliant as required” by Financial Fair Play rules.

UEFA wants the club to restructure its debt and meet new Turkish club finance rules plus targets in its 2019 financial accounts.

Trabzonspor faces being banned from a UEFA competition kicking off in 2020 or 2021.

After placing fourth in the Turkish league, Trabzonspor enters the Europa League third qualifying round next month.

___

