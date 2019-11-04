Unbeaten no more, Patriots fall to Jackson and Ravens 37-20

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Unbeaten no more, Patriots fall to Jackson and Ravens 37-20

By DAVID GINSBURG
 
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New England Patriots’ unbeaten season crashed to an end under the weight of their own mistakes and inability to contain Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson ripped apart the NFL’s stingiest defense with his arm and legs, accounting for three touchdowns and directing a dominant running game in a 37-20 victory Sunday night.

Baltimore (6-2) zipped to an early 17-0 lead and let the Patriots (8-1) creep within striking distance before quelling the comeback with a 70-yard fumble return by Marlon Humphrey and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Nick Boyle early in the fourth quarter.

That made it 30-20, and not even six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady could bring New England out of the hole. Brady, who went 30 for 46 for 285 yards, threw an interception with 12:47 left.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

Jackson then led a methodical 9 1/2-minute drive that ended with his thrust into the end zone from the 1, with no small assist to right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

“I was hoping I was in. Orlando pulled me,” Jackson said. “I didn’t even know it was him until I got up. He was like, ‘I pulled you in. I need half of that touchdown.’ It was cool.”

Jackson, the slick second-year quarterback, ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and went 17 for 23 for 163 yards and a score. Mark Ingram rushed for 115 yards, and the NFL’s leading ground attack amassed 210 yards.

“We played tonight like it was a championship game,” Jackson said after Baltimore’s fourth straight victory. “We’ve just got to keep going.”

New England mixed up its coverages and blitz packages, and the Ravens responded accordingly.

“Nobody does it better than they do, and I thought our guys handled it really well, starting with the quarterback,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

The Patriots came in with a defense that had allowed only 7.6 points per game and forced 25 turnovers for a plus-17 differential. The defending Super Bowl champions picked up two fumbles, but they had two turnovers themselves and committed a costly penalty that contributed to Baltimore’s first touchdown.

New England was penalized seven times for 48 yards.

“We didn’t do anything well enough to deserve to win,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “We’ve all just got to do a better job.”

Baltimore’s defense played a role, too. Patrick Onwuasor stripped the ball from Julian Edelman in the third quarter and Humphrey took it the other way for a score. Although Brady answered with a touchdown of his own to make it 24-20, the Patriots would not get closer.

And so ended New England’s 13-game winning streak, dating to last season and including the playoffs.

“We did a lot of things (wrong) we need to do better,” Belichick said, his voice barely louder than a whisper.

The Ravens opened with a crisp 75-yard drive in which Jackson went 4 for 4 for 41 yards and New England extended the march with an uncharacteristic mistake. As Baltimore lined up for a field goal try, Shilique Calhoun jumped into the neutral zone to give the Ravens a first down.

On the next play, Jackson skirted around left end for an easy 3-yard score .

After Brady went three-and-out on his first series, Baltimore rattled off another 11-play drive and added a field goal.

The third time the Ravens got the ball, a 53-yard run by Ingram set up a 12-yard touchdown burst by Gus Edwards to make the score a stunning 17-0.

New England punted again, and what followed for Baltimore was a deflating miscue let the Patriots back into it. Cyrus Jones muffed the kick, former Raven Justin Bethel recovered at the Baltimore 20 and Brady tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu.

New England added two field goals in the final 4 minutes of the half, the first of them after Ingram lost a fumble at the Baltimore 19.

“Here they come roaring back and we make a couple mistakes,” Harbaugh noted. “They made some mistakes, too. It was that kind of a football game.”

NOTEWORTHY

New England fell to 8-2 vs. Ravens in regular season (Brady is 6-2). ... Baltimore is 10-2 after a bye under Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. ... Ravens are 68-24 at home under Harbaugh, including 21-4 in November. ... Patriots rookie WR N’Keal Harry was inactive after coming off IR (ankle) and being added to 53-man roster Saturday.

UP NEXT

Patriots: New England heads into a bye and will return in two weeks to face Philadelphia on the road in a rematch of the 2017 Super Bowl.

Ravens: Baltimore faces winless Cincinnati on the road next Sunday. The Ravens beat the Bengals 23-17 last month.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL