UNC Greensboro tops NC A&T 74-66 in opener

 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, Isaiah Miller added 16 points with four steals, and UNC Greensboro used an early second-half run to beat NC A&T 74-66 in Tuesday night’s season opener.

James Dickey grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots and Kaleb Hunter added 11 points for the Spartans, who outscored the Aggies 24-14 in the paint and shot 50 percent from the field.

Alonso hit two 3-pointers, becoming the sixth Southern Conference player to hit 300 career 3s.

Neither team led by more than 3 points after 10 lead changes until Ibrahim Sylla’s layup at the buzzer put the Aggies up 39-38 at halftime.

Kyrin Galloway’s layup sparked a 10-2 run and the Spartans led 48-41 early in the second half. Eric Hamilton’s layup gave them a 63-50 edge with 8:03 left and the Aggies didn’t get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Quavius Copeland scored 13 points, Sylla added 12 with six rebounds, and Terry Harris had 10 for the Aggies, who made 9 of 18 3-pointers.