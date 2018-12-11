FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

UNC hires Longo, Galloway, Jones for Mack Brown’s staff

 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Phil Longo, Lonnie Galloway and Brandon Jones for the staff of new coach Mack Brown.

The school announced the hirings Tuesday.

Longo will serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after two seasons at Ole Miss, where he was coordinator and helped the Rebels rank in the top 20 in total offense each year.

Galloway will coach receivers after four seasons at Louisville. Jones will coach the offensive line after two seasons at Texas Tech, which had followed a two-year stint at California and a five-year run as offensive line coach at East Carolina.

___

