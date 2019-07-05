FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

UNC’s Cunningham eager to see impact of 5 new coaches

By AARON BEARD
 
Share

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s numerous coaching changes last season were a surprise to athletic director Bubba Cunningham.

The Tar Heels enter next season with five new head coaches, including Mack Brown returning to football more than two decades after his first stint and Courtney Banghart’s arrival in the first women’s basketball change since 1986.

“It is a significant number, and I didn’t anticipate that many in this particular academic year,” Cunningham said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“I am looking out the next three to five years and know we’ll probably have four or five more. I think about that, and then think about the longevity of our coaches, and we’ve had so many that were here 20, 30 years, 40, 50. So I think with a couple of the new coaches we’ve hired ... I think we’ve set ourselves up for really long-tenured successful coaches.”

Other news
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia
Shoppers peruse a display of Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed falls to its lowest level in more than 2 years

The highest-profile change came in football when UNC moved on from Larry Fedora — Cunningham’s first major hire after taking over in November 2011 — following a two-year downturn and hired the 67-year-old Brown to stabilize the program.

Brown’s first decade-long run here included top-10 seasons in 1996 and 1997, followed by 16 seasons at Texas that included the national championship for 2005. The College Football Hall of Famer worked in broadcasting following his 2013 exit from Texas.

He’s off to a good start repairing the Tar Heels’ fallen-off recruiting; they’re ranked 17th for next year’s class by 247sports.com.

“Our ticket sales are as strong as they’ve been since I’ve been here,” Cunningham said. “We had over 3,000 new season tickets this year. We have almost a 90% renewal rate. And those numbers were steadily decreasing over the last couple of years. So he has exceeded my expectations in six months.”

In women’s basketball, the 41-year-old Banghart took over after leading Princeton to seven Ivy League titles and eight NCAA Tournament bids in the past decade. She replaced Hall of Famer Sylvia Hatchell, who resigned in April after an external investigation found she made “racially insensitive” comments and pressured players to compete through medical issues.

Cunningham said UNC plans to honor Hatchell, who had 1,023 career victories and guided the Tar Heels to the 1994 national championship.

“I’m not happy with how Sylvia’s career here ended up, and we’ve got to figure out a way to honor that better,” Cunningham said, adding: “She’s had an incredible career, and honoring her is very appropriate.”

Other changes included hiring alumnus Matt Jednak after the retirement of Ron Miller following his 52 seasons as fencing’s only head coach, while Mark Gangloff took over swimming and diving after Rich DeSelm stepped down to seek treatment for a cancer-related mass.

Last week, UNC hired Stanford’s Chris Miltenberg as director of track and field/cross country to replace Harlis Meaders.

Cunningham said he hopes the changes create “an enthusiasm, a vibrancy ... and an excitement about the future.”

“What I fear and what I hope doesn’t happen is when you have a transition of five, that it creates insecurity among the coaches that are here,” he said. “That’s not it at all, because we’re trying to provide the resources for coaches and students to be successful. And then when you have the resources, then there are higher expectations. But I do try to align our expectations with our resources.”

The changes came as the Tar Heels finished 10th in the Directors’ Cup standings of overall college sports programs for 2018-19. Additionally, UNC completed $115 million in facility projects that included a new indoor football practice building.

The school is finishing a $15 million building — up from a $10 million target — that will include broadcast and production space for the ACC TV channel launching next month.

Cunningham is looking at smaller-scale projects, such as improving the golf facility, upgrading the softball stadium and resurfacing cracked tennis courts. There’s also long-range discussion about whether to upgrade the 33-year-old Smith Center home for men’s basketball or replace it.

“It never ends, it never ends,” Cunningham said, adding: “With 28 teams, it’s a big circle.”

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap