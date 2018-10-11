FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Unions sue over change to Missouri state employee law

 
Share

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State employee unions are suing to block a new Missouri law that gave administrators greater leeway in hiring, firing and promoting some state workers.

The unions announced the lawsuit Wednesday. Unions involved include the Service Employees International Union, Communications Workers of America, and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

At issue is a law that made most state workers at-will employees, which means they can be fired for any reason.

Supporters say the changes will give state government managers more flexibility and allow them to hire from a wider pool of job applicants.

But the unions argue it unconstitutionally infringes on state workers’ collective bargaining rights.

Office of Administration spokeswoman Brittany Ruess declined to comment on the lawsuit.