FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Schumer urges FAA to require data recorders in helicopters

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat called on the Federal Aviation Administration Sunday to heed warnings from federal safety investigators and require all helicopters be equipped with flight data recorders, commonly known as a “black box.”

Sen. Charles Schumer’s call for action comes days after a helicopter crashed on the roof of a Manhattan skyscraper , killing the pilot. The helicopter was not equipped with a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder, according to federal investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board has pushed the FAA to implement its data recorder safety recommendation for years. In documents reviewed by The Associated Press, the NTSB said the FAA has maintained it has been unable to justify the mandate because “the benefits of recorders are difficult to identify and quantify because the absence of a recorder will never cause an accident.”

Large commercial planes and some private aircraft are required, under FAA regulations, to have two so-called “black boxes” that record information — a flight data recorder that monitors altitude and other instrumentation, and a cockpit voice recorder, which records radio transmissions and sounds in the cockpit. But there is no such requirement for helicopters.

Other news
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, visit the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons, a UN facilitated body tasked with uncovering the fate of Greek and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared during inter communal fighting in the 1960s and a 1974 Turkish invasion that ethnically split the island nation, at a United Nations compound inside the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 28, 2023. The two leaders appealed to those with any information leading to the discovery of remains of the missing to step forward, especially as many are now passing away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Divided Cyprus’ rival leaders appeal for information on the missing as eyewitnesses die
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye

“To know that the NTSB has been trying for years, without success, to compel the FAA to take action as it relates to making helicopters more valuable to safety by installing flight data recorders is cause for serious concern,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement to the AP.

The FAA said in a statement it was supporting the NTSB’s investigation into the New York crash and that it was “premature to consider any actions pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The NTSB has been recommending data recorders on helicopters for several years and pushed the FAA to enact new regulations after a medical helicopter crashed in Missouri in 2011, killing four people. Safety investigators said the pilot had been texting and recommended the FAA require all newly manufactured nonexperimental helicopters be required to have both flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders.

The FAA has not enacted any such requirement.

“In the name of safety, the FAA must take another look at the NTSB’s reports on chopper crashes similar to the one in New York City just last week and propel the safety measures that have been collecting dust for far too long,” Schumer said.

In a notice to the FAA last year, the NTSB said 159 aircraft involved in crashes from 2005 to 2017 had no form of recording equipment. The NTSB, which is charged with investigating transportation crashes across the U.S., said it was more difficult to investigate with the lack of information.

Of those 159 crashes, the NTSB was not able to determine the probable cause for 18 of them, the agency said. It argues federal investigators would have more information to conduct critical safety probes if the data recorders were installed.

This week’s crash was the second in Manhattan in a month and led renewed calls for restricting helicopter flights over the city.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat who represents the area where the crash occurred, said last week that the FAA must ban “non-essential” flights over Manhattan and pledged to hold the FAA “accountable” for the crash.

Officials have said the helicopter’s pilot, 58-year-old Tim McCormack, was not authorized to fly in limited visibility, raising questions about why he took off in the first place in rain and dense fog.

___

Follow Balsamo on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1