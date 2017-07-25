Senate roll call vote on health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — The roll call Tuesday by which the Senate voted to move ahead on health care legislation with the goal of repealing and replacing Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Vice President Mike Pence voted to the break the tie.

A “yes” vote is a vote to proceed on the measure.

Voting yes were 0 Democrats and 50 Republicans.

Voting no were 46 Democrats, 2 Republicans and 2 independents.

Democrats No

Baldwin, Wis.; Bennet, Colo.; Blumenthal, Conn.; Booker, N.J.; Brown, Ohio; Cantwell, Wash.; Cardin, Md.; Carper, Del.; Casey, Pa.; Coons, Del.; Cortez Masto, Nev.; Donnelly, Ind.; Duckworth, Ill.; Durbin, Ill.; Feinstein, Calif.; Franken, Minn.; Gillibrand, N.Y.; Harris, Calif.; Hassan, N.H.; Heinrich, N.M.; Heitkamp, N.D.; Hirono, Hawaii; Kaine, Va.; Klobuchar, Minn.; Leahy, Vt.; Manchin, W.V.; Markey, Mass.; McCaskill, Mo.; Menendez, N.J.; Merkley, Ore.; Murphy, Conn.; Murray, Wash.; Nelson, Fla.; Peters, Mich.; Reed, R.I.; Schatz, Hawaii; Schumer, N.Y.; Shaheen, N.H.; Stabenow, Mich.; Tester, Mont.; Udall, N.M.; Van Hollen, Md.; Warner, Va.; Warren, Mass.; Whitehouse, R.I.; Wyden, Ore.

Republicans Yes

Alexander, Tenn.; Barrasso, Wyo.; Blunt, Mo.; Boozman, Ark.; Burr, N.C.; Capito, W.V.; Cassidy, La.; Cochran, Miss.; Corker, Tenn.; Cornyn, Texas; Cotton, Ark.; Crapo, Idaho; Cruz, Texas; Daines, Mont.; Enzi, Wyo.; Ernst, Iowa; Fischer, Neb.; Flake, Ariz.; Gardner, Colo.; Graham, S.C.; Grassley, Iowa; Hatch, Utah; Heller, Nev.; Hoeven, N.D.; Inhofe, Okla.; Isakson, Ga.; Johnson, Wis.; Kennedy, La.; Lankford, Okla.; Lee, Utah; McCain, Ariz.; McConnell, Ky.; Moran, Kan.; Paul, Ky.; Perdue, Ga.; Portman, Ohio; Risch, Idaho; Roberts, Kan.; Rounds, S.D.; Rubio, Fla.; Sasse, Neb.; Scott, S.C.; Shelby, Ala.; Strange, Ala.; Sullivan, Alaska; Thune, S.D.; Tillis, N.C.; Toomey, Pa.; Wicker, Miss.; Young, Ind.

Republicans No

Collins, Maine; Murkowski, Alaska.

Independents No

King, Maine; Sanders, Vt.