Daugaard signs law killing voter-approved ethics regulations

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed into law a measure that kills new ethics regulations that South Dakota voters imposed in November.

The Republican governor called the voter initiative unconstitutional in a statement Thursday. He promised to work with legislators on substitute bills to strengthen ethics and campaign laws.

The ballot initiative created an ethics commission and public campaign funding and would have set strict limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

Daugaard’s signature came a day after the GOP-controlled Senate approved the bill. Supporters of the voter initiative had argued unsuccessfully that lawmakers were flouting voters’ will.

Lawmakers have filed several proposals to replace parts of the initiative but not all of it.

The embattled law wasn’t in effect as Republicans were challenging it in court.