Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Congressman faces angry constituents after health care vote

 
Share

BUSTI, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican congressman from western New York has gotten an earful from constituents over his vote to repeal the federal health care law commonly called “Obamacare.”

The Post-Journal of Jamestown reports (http://bit.ly/2pO0f5z) Rep. Tom Reed was booed during a town hall meeting Saturday in Busti.

Reed defended his vote Thursday to repeal the Affordable Care Act and said there is “misinformation” about the replacement bill that narrowly passed the House of Representatives.

Some residents brought signs that said “Repeal and Replace Tom Reed” and “Reed Took Away Pre-Existing Coverage.”

Attendees at an earlier town hall in Hinsdale said they’re afraid they’ll lose coverage for pre-existing conditions, including cancer and diabetes.

Reed told them he hopes the new health bill will bring down costs. He said the current law is collapsing.

___

Information from: The Post-Journal, http://www.post-journal.com