Oklahoma Democrat Horn backs impeachment inquiry resolution

 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The sole Democrat in Oklahoma’s congressional delegation now supports the House impeachment inquiry of Republican President Donald Trump.

Rep. Kendra Horn is among a handful of Democrats from conservative districts who told The Associated Press they would not support or were undecided on the inquiry. But the 5th District congresswoman voted with most of her party Thursday in pushing through a resolution to establish procedures for a public phase of the inquiry to “ensure transparency.”

Horn says her support of the resolution is not a vote for impeachment. She says she will address questions facing the House without predetermined judgments.

Horn defeated GOP incumbent Steve Russell in one of the biggest upsets of the 2018 midterms. Trump won the district in 2016. Republicans had controlled it for four decades.