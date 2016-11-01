Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Black caucus urges senator to end judges freeze

 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on recorded comments U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., made at a private Republican event (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

The head of the Congressional Black Caucus says U.S. Sen. Richard Burr has created a judicial emergency in North Carolina by blocking President Barack Obama’s judicial appointments in the state, where there’s been a vacancy for nearly 11 years.

Democratic U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina pounced after Burr reportedly took credit at a private Republican gathering for blocking Obama’s federal court nominees. Burr also vowed to keep Hillary Clinton from filling U.S. Supreme Court vacancies if she is elected.

Other news
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and Ravindra Jadeja know gloves during their partnership in the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Left-arm spinners star as India beats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st one-day match
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Construction is resuming on an electricity transmission project that will serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid despite a half-billion dollar cost increase, with work starting in a week, the head of Avangrid said Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine hydropower corridor will resume construction despite big jump in cost, CEO says

Butterfield said in a statement that Burr’s obstruction goes against democracy and the U.S. constitution.

Butterfield also criticized Burr for joking about Clinton’s photo appearing without a bulls-eye on the cover of a gun magazine. The Republican senator apologized for that remark, but the Democratic congressman says his apology doesn’t go far enough.

___

10:30 a.m.

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr is apologizing after he was caught telling Republican supporters that he was surprised Hillary Clinton appeared on the cover of a gun magazine without a bull’s-eye on her face.

Burr issued a statement shortly after CNN reported his comments Monday, saying they were inappropriate.

Democratic challenger Deborah Ross says Burr’s comments are divisive. She says it is irresponsible to joke about gun violence against her party’s presidential nominee.

Gun control groups including the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence called Burr’s comments irresponsible and dangerous in a country strained by disputes over gun rights.

Burr has pledged to support Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who was criticized earlier this year when he said Second Amendment advocates might find a way to stop Hillary Clinton from rolling back gun rights.