HUD watchdog clears Carson in $31,000 dining set order

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

HUD watchdog clears Carson in $31,000 dining set order

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s independent watchdog on Thursday cleared Secretary Ben Carson of any misconduct in connection with the order of a $31,000 dining room set for his office suite.

HUD’s Office of Inspector General launched a probe last year into allegations that Carson violated federal law by authorizing a purchase of more than $5,000 without first notifying congressional appropriations committees, a legal requirement.

HUD obligated $31,561 for the dining set in December 2017. Carson canceled the order in May 2018 after media reports raised questions about the legality of the procurement.

Investigators concluded that the furniture order went forward because career officials determined the existing dining set could not be repaired and should instead be replaced.

Other news
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with players during a practice at the team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Waller could provide the Giants with the big plays they lacked last season
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal

Carson said he was “fine” with ordering new furniture but left the particulars to his staff and “stylistic input” to his wife.

Carson told investigators it “seemed like” he was not to spend more than $5,000 on improvements to his office space, but he believed those rules applied only to his personal office and not his suite. He also said he was told there were funds available to replace the 30-year-old dining set.

Investigators “found no evidence indicating that either Secretary or Mrs. Carson exerted improper influence on any departmental employee in connection with the procurement,” the report said.

In an interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday, Carson said the report demonstrates he “had very little to do with the whole story. There’s probably no one in Washington who cares less about furniture than I do.”

According to federal appropriations law, agency heads or other presidentially appointed officials may not spend more than $5,000 on redecorating or furnishing their offices without first notifying Congress.

Investigators wrote that the department “believed it had a good-faith reason” to purchase new furniture, but the officials who made the order “should have been aware that notification to Congress was required,” and such an oversight indicates “a systemic failure.”

HUD acknowledged that the procurement violated federal appropriations law, adding that the agency has “historically lacked effective internal controls” to make sure all purchases are within legal limits. The IG said the department was working to prevent further violations of the appropriations law.

In May the Government Accountability Office determined the furniture order violated federal law. HUD says it has since addressed longstanding procurement problems and notified the GAO of other possible violations.

A former HUD employee, Helen Foster, filed a complaint against the agency last year. Foster said she was demoted after raising concerns over costly purchases and refusing to comply with a request to “find money.”