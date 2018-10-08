FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump blasts ‘terrible’ Chicago crime, but figures are down

 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s directed his attorney general to “help straighten out the terrible shooting wave” in Chicago.

Trump told officers at the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Orlando on Monday that “the crime spree is a terrible blight” and “there’s no reason for what’s going on there.”

He’s encouraging the city to use the controversial “stop and frisk” policing strategy.

Trump says politicians who spread “dangerous anti-police sentiment make life easier for criminals and more dangerous for law-abiding citizens and police.” Trump says, “it must stop now.”

Chicago police said last week that there have been 102 fewer homicides and nearly 500 fewer shooting victims in the city this year, compared to the first nine months of 2017.