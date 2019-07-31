FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Trump welcomes Mongolian president Battulga to White House

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump welcomed Mongolia’s president, Khaltmaa Battulga, to the White House for talks that focused on enhancing trade.

The visit Wednesday is the first by a Mongolian president since June 2011, the last time a leader of the landlocked country between Russia and China came to the White House.

Trump administration officials say the meeting was designed to explore ways to help the East Asian nation diversify its trade flows since about 90 percent of Mongolia’s trade must go through China.

Trump and Battulga were also expected to discuss defense and security matters, among other issues. The president greeted Battulga and posed for photos before entering the Oval Office. Trump said Mongolia produced “great fighters, great wrestlers, great champions.”

Battulga is a populist business tycoon and ex-judo champion whose meeting with Trump follows a recent visit to Mongolia by Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton.

The White House said the U.S. and Mongolia share a close security partnership. It said Mongolia has pledged to commit troops in Afghanistan through at least 2021 and has been supportive of the U.S. sanctions on North Korea and of negotiations with Kim Jong Un.

The U.S. has a $111 million trade surplus with Mongolia last year. The U.S. is urging Mongolia to fully implement a 2017 agreement on transparency designed to improve the country’s business and investment climate.

Mongolia also signed a $350 million compact last year with the Millennium Challenge Corporation that aims to improve water supply infrastructure in Mongolia’s capital.